McDonald's is usually simply associated with different burgers, crispy fries and a variety of beverages. The American multinational company, like many fast food chains, tends to remind us of the standardization of experiences. But beyond the usual drive-throughs and golden arches, some McDonald's outlets worldwide offer truly unique dining experiences. One such extraordinary location is in New Zealand, where a McDonald's in Taupo is housed inside an aeroplane. An Instagram user recently visited this remarkable eating joint and her reel has gone viral.





The McDonald's store located in Taupo resembles an actual airplane. Even the signboard outside the restaurant confirms that the outlet is the "World's coolest McDonald's chosen from 34,000 restaurants." Inside, is a whole new world. The seating arrangement is quintessential of an Airbus, equipped with elongated windows where customers can relish everything from Big Macs to Chicken McNuggets while enjoying the view outside. A glimpse of the D3 plane's cockpit is another standout feature.







The viral video has received a lot of interest online. Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Oh how unique!"





"Okay, I don't go to McDonald's but I'd go to this McDonald's. So cool," wrote another.





A person noted, "Wooow having a meal is just really something beautiful."





A foodie revealed, "Had my hokey pokey Mcflurry and latte in there!!"





An individual shared that the outlet was "Next to Lake Taupo."





Many found the McDonald's restaurant to be super "fun."





Here Are 4 Other Unique McDonald's Outlets Around The World:

1. Roswell, New Mexico, USA

This New Mexico city embraced the extraterrestrial theme with its UFO-shaped McDonald's restaurant. Featuring intergalactic decor this outlet is also known as the "flying saucer McDonald's". It houses the iconic Ronald McDonald statue dressed up in a spacesuit.

2. Paris, France

Nestled in the streets of Rue Saint-Lazare, this Parisian McDonald's is housed in a historic building. The place was previously a restaurant called Au Roi de la Biere (The King of Beer). Established in 1892 it is now a UNESCO World Heritage site. Artworks featuring a king holding a pint of beer and a stork on the roof add an element of uniqueness to the outlet.

3. Budapest, Hungary

If the New Zealand McDonald's is the world's coolest, then the Budapest one is the world's most beautiful. It was reopened inside the age-old Nyugati Railway Station recently and boasts stunning decor including ornately painted stucco ceilings, antique lamps and sparkling copper light fixtures.

4. Porto, Portugal

Once you enter this Porto-based McDonald's, your eyes will automatically drift toward the giant bronze eagle sculpture by Portuguese sculptor Henrique Moreira. Crystal chandeliers and giant stained glass windows will give off a celestial vibe.