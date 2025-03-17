Shilpa Shetty recently went to Punjab and could not resist indulging in the region's pure delights. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video straight from a sugarcane farm, where she was seen savouring freshly made gud (jaggery).The clip begins with Shilpa excitedly saying, “In Punjab! Ganne ke kheto mein! [In the sugarcane fields.] Waah wah waah wah! Fresh sugarcane and fresh gud – can you believe this? And this is gud (good) gud!” Shilpa then walks toward a shaded area where jaggery is being prepared from pure sugarcane juice. She exclaims, “Oh wow, look at that. Just look at this.” She then picks up a piece from a plate of freshly made gud to give her Instagram followers a closer look.





Sharing more details, the actress adds, “It has ajwain (carom seeds), saunf (fennel), and sesame seeds. Koi milawat nahi hai! [There is no adulteration.]”

Shilpa Shetty also interacts with the person preparing and selling the gud (jaggery).





In her caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “It's a ‘Gud' day in Punjab. #SundayBinge(ing) on this yummy gud.” She also added hashtags like #PunjabDiaries, #TravelDiaries, and #Foodie.





Soon after, her sister, Shamita Shetty, who couldn't resist the temptation, commented, “@theshilpashetty I hope you bought me some.”





Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge in Punjab did not stop there. She also shared a delightful photo on her Instagram Stories wherein she can be seen indulging in a crispy, golden samosa. Her expression says it all – pure bliss.





She hashtagged the picture with #SundayBinge, #SamosaLove and #PunjabDiaries.

Shilpa Shetty often takes her fans along on her culinary adventures. Back in January, she was seen posing with freshly harvested cauliflower straight from a field. Sharing the photo, she humorously wrote, “Had Aloo and Gobi… but separately.” Click here to read the full story.





Shilpa Shetty's foodie diaries are too good to miss. We are excited to find out what's next in her foodie adventures.