Japanese cuisine uses fresh ingredients, such as vegetables and fish, to create light, tasty dishes, and there's a specific time of the day to get such items at a discount. If you are planning a trip to Japan, this is one travel hack you definitely need to know.





Many who shop at convenience stores in Japan wait for the evenings to get their food at a cheaper rate. If you play your cards right, you might even get fresh items at up to 80% discount.





Japanese Travel Hack

Influencer duo, Swati and Prateek, shared a video of their visit to a Japanese supermarket in the evening. In their post, they claimed that they spent Rs 1,400 for three days of fresh food, all thanks to the cheaper rates at convenience stores.





Swati said in the video that prices on some food products drop every 20 minutes in the evening. The cheap prices lead people to line up at the markets, hoping for lower rates as the time to shut shop comes closer. The discounted food section has little stickers on fresh food made the same day. Each sticker states how much discount you can get on the item.





The products range from sushi and veg bento boxes to cakes. The discounts usually start at 20% and then move to 30%, 50%, and even higher.





Right before closing, the food items can get 80% cheaper, as it costs more for supermarkets to pay the food disposal fees rather than just giving the products away.

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What Travellers Must Remember





As Swati explained in the video, at one point shopping turns into searching for items with discount stickers.





She stated that most tourists miss the signs they need to look for.





“Look for the discount stickers on the packaging - especially- 半額 , which literally means half price. If you see those stickers appearing, you're in the right section at the right time,” her post reads.





She ends her post by saying that as you stand in the supermarket you might start behaving like the locals do - checking if the next sticker comes with a bigger discount.



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