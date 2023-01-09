Lately, we have seen a growing inclination towards healthy eating and fitness, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives. In the year 2023, everyone seems to be starting a new diet in an attempt to get fit. From keto and paleo to Mediterranean and vegan, a number of different diets and eating practices have emerged and many have adopted them to inch closer to their goal. But have you ever thought that the dieting culture these days is just about eating healthier foods such as whole grains, vegetables, and fruits, which we used to consume before the widespread overindulgence in junk food? A Twitter user recently weighed in on this issue through a post that has gone viral. “Society eats so much junk food that eating real food is considered dieting,” the tweet read. Take a look:

The viral tweet soon gained traction and elicited a flurry of responses from users. It has already received over 95.1k likes and thousands of comments and retweets.





“Yep, so true. When I was a kid, my mother would buy me a McDonald's as a one-off treat. This happened maybe once every couple of months. These days McDonald's is the standard after-school dinner. I fear what the next 10-20 years will look like,” a user wrote.

Another user said, “Agreed. My 2023 resolution is to eliminate coca cola from my diet, right after I finish this case from Costco”.

Some highlighted the extent to which humans have become dependent on unhealthy food. “It's true – our society is heavily reliant on processed, fast food and junk food, which is often high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy additives,” a comment read.

One user said, “I've started taking smaller portion sizes and my friends call me "conscious" Nah fam I'm just eating normal”.

Another person chimed in to say, “That is very true - I told someone this yesterday. Processed food is not real food”.

A user opined, “The worst part is that people think some of the junk food they eat is healthy”.

So, what are your thoughts on this viral tweet about diet culture? Tell us in the comments.