Many single Spaniards are tired of looking for love on dating apps and are seeking some old-school ways of finding love. One such ongoing viral trend in Spain involves using a pineapple. Thanks to social media, this simple pineapple has grown to become a sign that says you are single and looking for a relationship. How? Enter the popular Spanish supermarket chain - Mercadona - between 7 pm and 8 pm, take a shopping cart, place a pineapple upside down in your cart and head to the wine section.





According to the Spain-based news website Olive Press, people are encouraged to go to the wine aisle to find others with a pineapple in the same position. If they like someone, they bump their trolley against theirs, indicating they are interested in chatting to them. If the feeling is mutual, they can bump back or start talking. Many people posted their attempts on social meadia.

The pineapple dating trend is going viral on social media. (Representative Image - iStock)



What's more, watching out for other items in someone's shopping cart can offer clues about their intentions. For example, if someone spots chocolates or sweets, it means the other person is looking for long-term relationships or something more serious. But a legume or lettuce means they are looking for something more casual.

The trend was born from TikTok spontaneously and was not a part of the supermarket's marketing strategy, reported BBC. The viral trend has led to some chaotic scenes. In the city of Bilbao, police were called to a branch of Mercadona during the 7 pm and 8 pm time slot after a flash mob of hopeful singles packed the store and "overwhelmed" it, reported Sky News. The crowd dispersed when officers arrived and no one was arrested. The pineapple dating trend has also been taxing for the store employees who are left to clear up the unpurchased goods.

What do you think of this pineapple dating trend? Share your views in the comments section.