There are various types of fried chicken dishes around the world. Different ingredients are used to give the chicken a crispy coating. But have you ever seen someone use Lay's chips to give a whole chicken a crunchy exterior? A recent Instagram video showing the same went viral. The clip starts with the vlogger tearing open packets of American-style cream and onion Lay's chips. He empties packets into a bowl and crushes them into fine crumbs. Next, he takes a whole chicken and pokes holes in it with a fork.





For the marinade, he mixes Indian spices with egg and lemon juice. After that, the chicken is coated thoroughly. The vlogger then rolls the chicken in the crushed Lay's chips before deep-frying it in hot oil. The final result? A crispy golden-brown fried chicken, served with a dip. His facial expressions seem to suggest that the chicken apparently turned out delicious.







Also Read: This Viral Crispy Fried Chicken Has A Desi Twist, And The Internet Is Intrigued





The viral video has clocked 10 million views on Instagram so far. It has sparked a debate in the comments section. While some viewers seemed impressed with the technique, others couldn't help but question the need to use chips in this kind of chicken recipe. A few users suggested using other chip flavours instead of this one. Read some of the reactions here:





"Unhealthy," one person commented.





Another added, "I am getting cravings."





A comment read, "100 % tastiest food no doubt in that. But this is purely an unhealthy one. Can consume in moderation if you have cravings."





A user said, "Bro is the nightmare for KFC."





"Wow, so tasty," remarked a viewer.





"Pretty sure that's gonna taste worse with cream and onion," opined another user.





Are you craving fried chicken now? Click here for easy recipes.