As the monsoon starts its travel across India, the sight of ghewar is making its way to sweet shops. This melt-in-your-mouth dessert soaking in sweet syrup has a fanbase of its own. Not to miss, its connection with the holy month of Sawan and Hariyali Teej. Have you ever wondered how this wholesome sweet treat is prepared? We are here to satisfy your curiosity. In a video shared on Instagram by food blogger Amar Sirohi, we get a glimpse of how ghewar is made. The blogger captured the process of preparing Malai Kesar Ghevar at a shop in Sonipat, Haryana.

In the clip, the workers can be seen pouring milk from a container into a kadhai and adding a hearty portion of maida to it. This mixture is thoroughly kneaded for five minutes before being sieved and filtered to remove any impurities or lumps. The batter is then poured from a height into circular moulds sitting in hot oil. The frothy batter quickly solidified, resulting in crunchy ghewar. The layered, honeycomb texture was created by repeating this technique multiple times.

Then, the ghewar was transferred into sweet syrup. The last step – it was garnished with mawa and packed into cardboard boxes. At the end of the video, the blogger tasted the dessert and labelled it as the best ghewar in India. He has also dropped the address of the shop and urged others to try the dish from the place. The video was shared with the caption, "THE BEST Ghewar of India. Tag someone who loves ghewar."

Several users were drawn to this fascinating sweet delight. The video has clocked close to 3 million views, so far.

A user said, “This is the real Indian Sweet, not those made up of refined sugar."

Another added, "Very nice."

Meanwhile, a person said, "Don't support unhygienic places to eat."

Not agreeing to this claim, a user added, “Great. Dekhne me to hygienic bhi bahut lag raha hai. [The process looks hygienic.]

Some wanted to know if the shop has the option of “home delivery.”

In the middle of this, a person declared, “India ka Best Ghewar toh Rajasthan ki Jodhpur city me milta hai…[The best ghewar in India is only available in Rajasthan.]

