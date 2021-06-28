Mouni Roy is known to be a fitness fanatic - from daily exercises to practising yoga, the actress is known to follow a fit and healthy lifestyle. But did you know that Mouni Roy is also a big-time foodie? If you don't believe us, then take a look at her social media stories. The 35-year-old actress loves to indulge in fries, spaghetti, French toasts, delicious desserts and whatnot! During her latest vacation to Dubai, the actress shared stunning pictures of her holidays and her food, giving us major travel and food goals.





Recently, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram stories and shared a boomerang of dim sums dipped in chilli oil with a side of what seems to be herbal tea and an extremely yummy looking cheesy pizza topped with veggies. Take a look at her Instagram stories:

Instagram story of dimsums by Mouni Roy

Instagram story of pizza by Mouni Roy

If these scrumptious delicacies have made you hungry, then let us tell you that you can make these food items easily at your home and enjoy on a date night or just a dinner with your friends and family. So check out these recipes of dim sums, chilli oil and cheesy pizza to enjoy at your home!





As Mouni loves to indulge in various cuisines, her trip to Dubai was proof of that! The 'Naagin' actress shared a photo of a plate full of fries and wrote, "I travel with my piri piri." And in another story, she shared a full of photo of her meal that included fries, sushi, beverages and sauces. In that, she wrote, "Healthy choices!!! Don't count!!!"





Did these delights make you hungry as well? Let us know what you think in the comments below.