Happy Birthday to Sunny Kaushal. The actor turns 35 today. To mark the occasion, his sister-in-law, actress Katrina Kaif, shared a foodilicious wish for her “pancake partner.” In her Instagram Stories, Katrina posted an image of Sunny. He has a fork and a knife in hand, ready to dig into his pancakes. The plate in front of him featured two fluffy pancakes topped with yummy spread and marshmallows. Wishing the birthday boy, Katrina wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best devar and pancake partner. May this year give you even more peace, fulfilment and joy.” Check out her post below:

Katrina Kaif is a true foodie who passionately relishes homemade and healthy meals. In the past, she had shared her love for traditional dishes like sarso ka saag and makki ki roti, along with pictures of her homemade delicacies such as turai ki sabzi, broccoli soup and phool gobhi ki sabzi on her social media. The actress also gives her fans glimpses into her romantic dates with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal.

Like Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, if you also love pancakes, below are some recipes you must try:





1. Banana Pancakes





Ripe mashed bananas are put into the batter for this dish. They are perfect for breakfast and can be enjoyed with syrup, honey, or fresh fruits. Click here for the recipe.





2. Cinnamon Pancakes





They are infused with cinnamon, creating a comforting and flavorful breakfast option. Their spicy scent fills the kitchen, inviting everyone to the table. Recipe here.





3. Eggless Pancakes





A perfect choice for vegetarians, these pancakes are made using ingredients like yoghurt or applesauce to maintain moisture and texture. They can be customised with various toppings such as fruits, jams and maple syrup. Want the recipe? Click here.





4. Date Pancakes





These naturally sweet pancakes incorporate finely chopped dates into the batter. Enjoy them with a drizzle of honey for added richness. Detailed recipe here.





5. Ridge Gourd and Bottle Gourd Pancakes





This unique and savoury option is packed with nutrients. They are perfect for breakfast and can be enjoyed with chutney or yoghurt. Follow the recipe here.





