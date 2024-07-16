Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif! The Bollywood star is celebrating her birthday today (July 12, 2024) and her loved ones are showering her with wishes and special posts online. Her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to share an adorable series of photos featuring them together. The couple is seen praying together, posing while on vacation and cherishing their shared moments. One of the most adorable moments captured in the carousel is a foodie one. It shows Vicky and Katrina casually enjoying pizza with big smiles. The two are seen standing and holding the Italian delight in their hands. The candid click shows Katrina poised to take a bite as Vicky seems to be saying something.

In the caption, he wrote, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!" Take a look below:







Vicky and Katrina do not post about their joint foodie outings very frequently on social media. But when they do, it indeed feels like a special sneak peek. Before this, Katrina had shared an Instagram post about "coffee mornings" being the best. She gave us a glimpse into her romantic breakfast date with her husband. The photo of the indulgent pancake topped with syrup, berries, cream and more left us drooling! Click here to read the full story.





Before this, Vicky Kaushal revealed a unique foodie analogy for himself and Katrine. In an interview, he said, "Our wedding is like paranthe weds pancake. Both are the same in a way but she loves pancakes. I love paranthe." However, he said that she loves to eat paranthe made by his mother. Check out the complete story here.

