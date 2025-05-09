Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, headlined by Tom Cruise, is inching closer to its release date. The eighth chapter of the longest-running spy franchise will arrive in theatres on May 17. Ahead of the much-awaited premiere, the film's cast indulged in a fun session, showcasing their endearing bond. It was a popcorn toss challenge where one person had to hurl a piece of popcorn at their co-stars and they had to catch it in their mouth without using their hands. The participants? Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and Greg Tarzan Davis.





The video opens to Hayley Atwell, looking stunning in a black gown, tossing popcorn at her Mission: Impossible 8 co-stars Simon Pegg and Greg Tarzan Davis. While Simon passed the challenge, Greg was unable to complete the feat. Next, it was Tom Cruise's turn to chuck the popcorn at Hayley. Did she succeed? Of course, with flying colours. Tom, Simon and Greg cheered for Hayley's achievement, bursting into a celebration. The actress was equally overjoyed, fist-bumping with Simon. In his second attempt, Simon was finally able to catch the popcorn with his mouth, and the entire team marked the occasion with smiles and cheers.

The text layout in the post read, “Almost forgot this is the whole point.” The caption said, “It's all popping off!”

The internet loved the clip. “Hahahha this is everythingggg” read a remark.





Tweaking the previous comment a little, another wrote, “Tom (Cruise) is everything.”





Given Tom Cruise's action-packed avatars in Mission: Impossible, a fan wondered, “Why do I find it so strange to see Tom Cruise having fun?”





“I mean, she is also Agent Carter,” pointed out a user, referring to Hayley Atwell's character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).





Another admitted, “This makes me happy to watch.”





Here's a sweet comment: “Like kids in a candy store, having fun, laughter, family and friends is what life is all about.”





A humorous reaction read, “Tom Cruise did the real Popcorn Challenge without CGI.”





Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is directed by Christopher McQuarrie.