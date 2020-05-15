Trans-Fats: Cake, Cookies, Frozen Pizza And More — Trans-Fat Foods You Must Avoid Right Away

Highlights Trans-fats are man-made fats

Trans-fats cause inflammation in body

These synthetic fats also lead to poor heart health

There are many kinds of fats in this world, and it is our responsibility to distinguish good from bad and utterly terrible. Man-made fats like trans fats have been proven to be unhealthy, excess consumption of these synthetic fat could not only lead to weight gain but also wreak havoc on your overall health. One of the biggest concerns tied with these kinds of fats is inflammation. Inflammation gives rise to various chronic diseases. Trans fats contribute significantly to heart diseases by increasing bad or HDL cholesterol.





Here are some usual suspects:



