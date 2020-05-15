Trans-Fats: Cake, Cookies, Frozen Pizza And More — Trans-Fat Foods You Must Avoid Right Away

Highlights
- Trans-fats are man-made fats
- Trans-fats cause inflammation in body
- These synthetic fats also lead to poor heart health
There are many kinds of fats in this world, and it is our responsibility to distinguish good from bad and utterly terrible. Man-made fats like trans fats have been proven to be unhealthy, excess consumption of these synthetic fat could not only lead to weight gain but also wreak havoc on your overall health. One of the biggest concerns tied with these kinds of fats is inflammation. Inflammation gives rise to various chronic diseases. Trans fats contribute significantly to heart diseases by increasing bad or HDL cholesterol.
Here are some usual suspects:
- Margarine, a kind of buttery spread, has been traditionally made with copious amounts of trans-fats. While a lot has changed, many companies are still producing it the same way. Therefore, you must look for the label and check the amount of trans-fats.
- If you are a fan of cakes and cookies, we have some bad news. Many manufacturers claim that they make these sugary goods without trans-fats, but still, they can contain trans-fats below 0.5 grams. Ingredients like cream frosting could further add to the load.
- Creamers too are sometimes a significant source of trans-fats . You need to be very mindful of the companies that are selling dairy-free creamers too, read the label well enough. Just because it is dairy-free, does not mean it is healthy.
- Crackers are known for their high amount of trans-fats too. In fact, when you purchase crackers, you should be mindful of a variety of factors, for instance, make sure it is not very close to its expiry date.
- Frozen pizzas are also a big no-no. It is always a healthier bet to skip frozen pizzas and make a home-made fresh pizza with fresh ingredients.
(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)
About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.