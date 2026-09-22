Vietnam is a dream for anyone who loves trying new food, especially when it comes to street treats. From busy morning markets to small stalls, food is easy to find almost everywhere.





Travel content creators Sreeta Kurera and Prisika Perera recently explored Vietnam's street food scene and tried several local sweet dishes. They tasted different treats and rated each one based on their experience. While their food tour focused only on sweets, the variety was still enough to show how interesting Vietnam's street food can be.





The duo tried five different sweet treats during their Vietnam food trip.

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Sreeta Kurera and Prisika Perera gave the rolled ice cream 9 out of 10. The smoked balls received 8 out of 10, while the mango pancake scored an even higher 9.5 out of 10 and was one of their top picks. They also tried rice paper cake, which got 8 out of 10. The biggest favourite of their food trail was the Nutella crepe, which received a perfect 10 out of 10.





Sharing the video on Instagram, the duo wrote, “You haven't experienced Vietnam until you've eaten like this.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "I suggest you try bánh tráng trộn. The best street food in Vietnam.”





Another shared, “Nutella crepe is like chocolate dosa.”





“I can't wait to taste the mango pancakes,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “I miss the Vietnamese street food! Get me a Banh Mi.”





One more suggested, “Cross the river and eat a traditional chè on a low chair on the sidewalk.”





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Back in May, Vietnam secured the 16th spot among the world's top 100 cuisines in the TasteAtlas rankings. The list also highlights several dishes that visitors should try, including Bò nhúng dấm, Bánh mì, Chả cá Lã Vọng, Mì Quảng and Thịt kho tàu.





The ranking also features a list of traditional restaurants across Vietnam. In Hanoi, visitors can try Chào Bạn and Don Duck Old Quarter Restaurant. In Ho Chi Minh City, the list includes Phở Chào and Hum Vegetarian, Lounge & Restaurant. Travellers visiting Hội An can also check out Madam Khanh - The Banh Mi Queen, which is known for its banh mi.