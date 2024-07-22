Television actress Juhi Parmar, known for sharing tidbits from her life on social media, has dropped a video of her daughter Samairra on Instagram Stories. In the clip, Samairra can be seen learning the art of making round rotis. It seems Juhi is a bit emotional as the moment reminds the actress of her childhood. Juhi, who is recording the scene, asks Samairra, “Hi, what are you doing?” To this, Samairra replies, “I am making roti.” Sharing the video, Juhi wrote, “Why daughters grow so fast? It seems like yesterday when my mother used to teach me how to make roti and here is my little one wanting to learn how to make one.”

Just like Juhi Parmar, if you too want to spend some quality time with your children we have some easy-peasy recipes for you.

Here Are 5 Recipes You Can Make With Your Children:

1. Homemade Atta Maggi Noodles

Maggi is not just a dish, it is an emotion. And, we think there is no better way to start this list. Agree? Click here for recipe.

2. Fried Chicken Burger

Is there anyone who can say no to a juicy fried chicken burger? We think not. Allow your children to choose the sauce and filling on their own and voila. Recipe here.

3. Tandoori Chicken Tacos

Give a desi twist to the usual tacos with this oh-so-yummy recipe. All you need is a bowl full of chicken and tortilla wraps. Save this recipe for family day. Click here.

4. Cheesy Nachos

How much cheese is too much cheese? When it comes to nachos, it is never enough. For the recipe, click here.

5. Paneer Bread Pizza Bite

It is a simple and quick recipe. Make your child choose the filling including the vegetables and sauces. TIP: You can also replace paneer with chicken. Here is the recipe.

What are you waiting for? Try these at home and make memories with your children.



