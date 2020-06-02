SEARCH
  • News
  • Twitter Debates Over Having Peas (Matar) In Morning After A Woman Added It To Her Breakfast

Twitter Debates Over Having Peas (Matar) In Morning After A Woman Added It To Her Breakfast

Twitter war: The ever-popular English breakfast has stayed the same for years until a home chef decided to experiment with it and added peas to the platter. And, this sparked a war-of-sorts on Twitter.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: June 02, 2020 13:51 IST

Reddit
Twitter Debates Over Having Peas (Matar) In Morning After A Woman Added It To Her Breakfast

Twitter is divided over including peas in breakfast.

Highlights
  • A woman posted a picture of her English breakfast with peas in it.
  • The post infuriated fellow Twitter users over having peas for breakfast.
  • 'Peas for breakfast' became a hot topic of debate on Twitter.

We all limit our breakfast to certain kinds of foods and stick to them pretty much throughout our life. That sense of familiarity in the morning is everything. So, when this home chef broke the rules and tinkered with the iconic English breakfast, many foodies did not take it so well. The ever-popular English breakfast - a medley of different foods - has stayed the same for years until Jessica M decided to experiment with it and added never-seen-before peas to the platter. And, this sparked a war-of-sorts on Twitter.

Home chef Jessica M made the classic English breakfast with sausages, bacon, hash browns, baked beans, fried eggs and bacon. This was perfect until she added peas to the plate and posted a picture of her unconventional meal on Twitter page 'Rate My Plate', where food enthusiasts share their culinary creations and seek reactions of other followers. Not surprisingly, the post led to a heated debate with many enraged users shooting it down outrightly, even calling it 'sacrilege' to the iconic British meal.

(Also Read: Biryani Paired With Chocolate Spread Goes Viral, Netizens Call It An 'Abomination')

Many users brandished 'peas for breakfast' as a total crime with comments like "Crime against breakfast", "It's a criminal offence to consume peas before noon", "Peas on a breakfast commands a 10 year sentence in a hard labour camp and a further two years for aggravating my OCD."



However, there was another camp favouring the bold step. One user wrote - "Give peas a chance" and another Twitter post said, "We admit that peas in an English breakfast is a bit rogue, but we also admire the attempt at making it healthy."

(Also Read: US Prof Calling Indian Food 'Terrible', Sparks Twitter Controversy)

The idea of having peas for breakfast divided the internet into sects of people 'in favour' and 'not in favour'. Which side will you pick - peas for breakfast - yay or nay?
 

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Twitter DebateTwitter WarBreakfast
Can Milk And Dairy Products Prevent Age-Related Bone Loss? Here's The Truth
Can Milk And Dairy Products Prevent Age-Related Bone Loss? Here's The Truth
Want To Reheat Leftover Pizza? Dominos Australia Shares An Ingenious Hack
Want To Reheat Leftover Pizza? Dominos Australia Shares An Ingenious Hack

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com