Matcha, a finely ground green tea powder, has taken the food and beverage industry by storm. Originating in Japan, it has now dominated social media food trends and cafe menus, not just in drinks, but also in desserts and other dishes. Reacting to the frenzy, stand-up comedian Rahul Dua shared a reel on Instagram, packed with his trademark sarcasm. In the caption, he wrote, "Matcha Matcha everywhere and I don't want to drink. Give me khus khus ka sharbat! Matchademic fael rakha hai."



Dua begins his viral reel by calling matcha straightaway "itni badswad cheez hai." Recalling his experience of trying authentic matcha in Japan, he said, "Mera real, authentic mood kharab hua hai."



Taking a dig at the matcha-making process, he joked about the traditional bamboo whisk, calling it the "V-John ki shaving cream wala brush." He adds, "Matcha is stated to have a lot of antioxidants and a lot of anticancer properties, and I am genuinely not surprised, kyuki iska taste hi dawai (medicine) jaisa hai."





"But full detox kardeti hai matcha - health, khushi (happiness), mood, paise (money), sab detox," he adds. Predicting matcha's future in Delhi, Dua adds, "Matcha pahoch chuki hai Delhi...aap bas mahina aur do - matcha momo, matcha soya chaap, murgh matcha tikka - aap dekho."







The reel has struck a chord with social media users, leaving many amused and nodding in agreement. A scroll through the comments shows why it has gone viral.





One user wrote, "I spent 10 years developing the taste of black coffee so that I could look rich... now the rich people have started drinking matcha... my 10 years are wasted."





Another said, "So true! A friend forced me to try matcha because he thinks my health is declining due to tea. Alhamdulillah, I tried, and he is no longer my friend to this day." A viewer added, "Chai is true love... 10 rupay mein mood badhiya ho jana hain!"





"Have not developed a taste for green tea yet, and now they have introduced matcha," read another comment. Imagining what is next, one user wrote, "Matcha shikanji, matcha ki chhabeel, bhi aayengi abhi to."





Are you a matcha loyalist, or do you think the hype is getting out of hand? Tell us in the comments.