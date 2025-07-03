Matcha is perhaps the most trending beverage right now. The traditional green tea from Japan has been embraced by the world with open arms and also developed into a range of incredible beverages and food recipes. Whether you call it "grass drink" or cannot spend a day without it, matcha has grabbed the attention of all food enthusiasts - it's all over our social media, people are buying matcha kits for DIY recipes at home, and several cafes are also introducing matcha in their menu. If you have not tried matcha yet, it's not too late. From drinks to desserts, check out some of the most incredible matcha dishes trending right now. You can whip these at home if you have all the tools and ingredients, or simply order online using a food delivery app.

Here Are 5 Best Matcha Drinks And Desserts Worth Your Attention:

1. Matcha Latte

Photo: Pexels

If you have not tasted matcha yet, start with the matcha latte. It has a creamy, slightly sweet, and earthy flavour. You can enjoy it both hot and cold, as per your liking. For milk, choose the type of milk you like - cow's milk, coconut milk or almond milk. Here's how to make a whipped matcha latte at home.

2. Matcha Mango Pancake

This unique pancake combines the trendy matcha with the sweet and seasonal mangoes. It looks vibrant in shades of green and yellow and tastes absolutely delicious. The green tea matcha powder is added to the pancake batter. The hot pancakes are then topped with a fresh and sweet mango coulis.

Also Read:5 Trending Mango Dishes You Have To Try Before The Season Ends

3. Matcha Boba Tea

Another fun way to enjoy matcha is with boba pearls. These are available in two styles - tapioca pearls that burst in your mouth with every sip, or the ones you chew as you drink. Pick the ones you like the best, add to your matcha tea and enjoy.

4. Cold Brew Matcha

Cold brew matcha is made by adding matcha powder to cold water and stirring or shaking it up to prepare the drink. It has a mellow flavour, which is less bitter compared to a hot matcha tea. This drink is perfect for when you need a refreshing glass of matcha on a hot summer day. When craving a drink, you can simply order it online from your favourite coffee shop or cafe.

5. Oreo Matcha Cheesecake

Photo: Unsplash

Another trending matcha dessert you may like is the Oreo matcha cheesecake that requires no baking. The matcha-flavoured cream cheese pairs deliciously well with the layer of crushed Oreos at the bottom. It also looks interesting to see a green cheesecake with subtle earthy flavour notes.





Also Read:Italian Dessert Tiramisu Served In Japan With A Matcha Twist Is Viral Now





Which of these matcha dishes will you try first? Share with us in the comments below.





