Vaani Kapoor has managed to capture millions of hearts with her acting skills. But did you know that she is also a foodie just like you?! Every now and then, the actress makes it a point to indulge in delicious food. Whether it's a cheesy pizza or some crispy fries, or even noodles, it seems like Vaani Kapoor is an avid foodie. Don't believe us? Well, if you follow her on social media, you will often find her sharing posts and stories about the food she's eating. And trust us, her food stories will make you drool! Recently, Vaani shared her indulgence in her latest Instagram story. We spotted a plate of burger that looked quite delicious and juicy. Next to it, we could see a plateful of crispy chips. Take a look at the story below.

This is not the first time we have spotted Vaani eating her heart out. If you scroll through her feed, you will find the actress sharing various interesting content. She enjoys 6.3 million followers on the photo-sharing app, with whom she keeps engaged with content featuring her lifestyle, shoots and, of course, delicious food.





Don't know about you, but we are already drooling at just the mere sight of her meal. If you are in the same boat, then here we have something that may 'wow' you. Well, yes! We bring you some recipes that can help you put together delicious burgers. Find the recipes here. And here are fries recipes that you can pair with your burger.

What do you think of Vaani's food indulgences? Tell us in the comment section below.