Protein is an essential component of a balanced diet. It is required for the proper functioning of the human body. This nutrient helps to strengthen our muscles and bones. Protein-rich foods are ideal for a weight-loss diet since they keep you fuller for longer and give you energy as well. While many individuals rely on eggs as their primary source of protein, there are a variety of vegetarian foods that are high in this essential nutrient. Not only that, some of these vegetarian foods have more protein than an egg. As per the United States Department Of Agriculture (USDA), one egg contains six grams of protein and 100 grams of eggs have 13 grams of protein. If you want to know which protein-rich veg foods you should incorporate into your daily diet, you must check out the list below.





5 Vegetarian Foods That Have More Protein Than An Egg:

1. Soybean

We know that many people dislike eating soybeans. However, soybean is one of the best sources of plant-based protein. As per USDA, 100 grams of soybean has 36 grams of protein, which could be a good substitute for eggs. To gain protein, cook a nice soybean curry or drink soy milk at least once a week.

Tofu is made from soybeans. Photo Credit: unsplash

2. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a staple food that is prepared in a variety of ways around the world. This protein-rich food can be used to make tasty dishes including chickpea curry, hummus, and chickpea soup. For those who are unaware of its protein count, 100 grams of boiled chickpeas contains around 19 grams of protein.





3. Buckwheat Flour

Also known as kuttu ka atta, buckwheat flour is rich in protein. This superfood can be easily incorporated into one's diet in the form of buckwheat pancakes, buckwheat roti, etc. USDA says 100 grams of buckwheat flour contains 13.2 grams of protein. So go ahead and make tasty recipes from buckwheat flour and increase protein content in your body.

Make fresh roti from buckwheat flour. Photo Credit: unsplash

4. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are tiny black seeds that are taken from the Salvia hispanica plant. They are known for their antioxidant properties and for being rich in omega-3. That's not all, chia seeds are packed with protein which is why one should add these to their daily diet. As per USDA, 100 grams of chia seeds contain 17 grams of protein. Make tasty chia seed pudding, chia lemon water, and chia popsicles at home.

5. Quinoa

Many of you know that quinoa is great for a weight-loss diet but did you know that it is also considered a complete protein because it contains nine essential amino acids? This healthy grain has 16 grams of protein in 100 grams which can be beneficial in boosting your protein levels.





These five vegetarian foods are packed with protein and they can help in increasing your protein count.