Have You Seen Vicky Kaushal's Desi Immunity-Boosting Potion Yet? See Pic Inside 

A string of super successful films and jaw-dropping performances has made Vicky Kaushal the blue-eyed boy of the industry. After giving a power-packed performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Kaushal would be seen in uniform again for his next film based on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He would also be seen portraying the role of freedom fighter, Udham Singh, in 'Sardar Udham Singh'. In Karan Johar's 'Takht', he would be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor for the first time.





Vicky is currently enjoying his time-off at home. According to his Instagram profile, Vicky hasn't been sitting idle. He has been utilising the lockdown to work on his fitness, flipping omelettes like a pro and building immunity. Yes, you heard us! On Monday evening, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of a delectable concoction of Haldi and Ashwagandha in a cup.





As we all know by now, turmeric is loaded with antiviral, antimicrobial properties. Its anti-inflammatory properties help relieve discomfort that comes with cold and flu. It can also help fight free radical activity which tends to bog down our immunity system. In addition to the golden spice, Vicky's desi concoction also had some ashwagandha, one of Ayurveda's most precious herbs. It is good for immunity, boosting strength and vitality. It may also help battle stress and rejuvenate you from within. Ashwagandha also encourages hormone balance, according to Dr Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager at Baidyanath.

