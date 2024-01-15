When it comes to Indian street food, bhel puri stands out as an iconic delight enjoyed by people of all ages. Puffed rice, known as murmure, is a key ingredient in this snack. As a versatile ingredient that can be consumed on its own, mixed in bhel puri, or as part of namkeen dishes, murmure holds a special place in the hearts of desi foodies. Surprisingly, a new type of murmure - wheat murmure - has also made its way into the market. A recent Instagram video sheds light on the making of this variant, claiming it to be a healthier version of the snack. However, the internet is far from pleased with this preparation.

The video begins with a substantial quantity of wheat grains being fried in palm oil within a giant wok. The background audio discloses that before frying, the wheat grains undergo a high-temperature and pressure-cooking process using water steam. Post-steaming, the grains are deep-fried and subsequently coated in a special masala. The final product is then packed and prepared for market distribution. The caption of the video reads, “Wheat murmure exists! Did you know?” Take a look at the video below:

After watching the video, many people expressed their disapproval in the comment section. A user wrote, “Sorry, but you are either stupid or being paid to report nonsense! Anything - I mean, anything - deep-fried is NOT HEALTHY! Simple! If you are not aware of this simple fact, you are not fit to report on anything food-related!” Another one added, “Palm oil is the worst for health.” “Palm oil is cancerous!” a few echoed. Someone said, “Chawal ke murmure fry nahi hote [Rice puffs are not fried.]” A person penned, “Palm oil mein jo bhi banta hai vo healthy nahi hota [Whatever is made in palm oil cannot be considered healthy.]” “Bro, the oil is darker than crude oil,” read a comment.

What do you think about this video? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.