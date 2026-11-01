Coffee lovers are always on the lookout for new ways to enjoy their favourite beverage. Whether it's unusual brewing techniques or experimental flavours, everyone has a preference for how they want to enjoy their cuppa. That is why cafes around us also continue to find creative ways to stand out. Now, a cafe in Surat has caught the internet's attention for serving extreme cold coffee at a staggering -86 degrees Celsius. Vlogger Vatsal Jariwala posted a video on Instagram in which a woman is seen trying the beverage at the coffee shop.

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The video shows a staff member taking a frozen cup from a -86 degree Celsius freezer and pouring milk into the frosty container. Next, rich and aromatic coffee is poured into the cup. Since the cup is covered in frost, there is no need to add ice, ensuring the coffee stays chilled without getting diluted.





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The unusual preparation has sparked curiosity online, with viewers likely wondering how the coffee tastes at such an extreme temperature and whether the intense chill affects its flavour.





One user wrote, "-86 degree? How did Fssai gave the license? Body can be damaged out of internal frost bite."





Another added, "A high risk of severe mouth/lip burns, tissue tearing, and chemical poisoning. It is definitely not safe."





Someone else commented, "Keep things normal."





"Body not required; a lot of cold material. Harmful for body," read a comment.





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A foodie said, "Just your average hyped up overrated marketing gimmick."





A viewer wrote, "Unnecessary level at peak."





"This is so dangerous to the stomach. This freezing liquid or utensils can shrink your intestines," remarked a user.





Whether this -86°C coffee becomes your next must-try drink or simply leaves you intrigued, share with us in the comments section.