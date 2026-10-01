It's common to see foreign dishes getting a complete makeover in India with more flavours and a distinct style of cooking. Often, travellers from different parts of the world come to India and are taken aback by the desi versions of dishes they know from back home.





But what if you find a delicacy being sold in India under the name of a country it never existed in? That's exactly what happened with German content creator LizLaz.





She visited a culinary spot in Bengaluru and came across a cake labelled ‘German chocolate cake'. Her reaction to it was both funny and unexpected.

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The video she posted opened with the text, “POV German girl in Bangalore”.





LizLaz said, “So I am in Bangalore, and they have a German chocolate cake.” The video showed a delicious cake kept inside a glass container. She then zoomed in on the label, which read, “German chocolate cake”.





But the name clearly left her confused. She continued, “I have never seen this cake in my whole life. How is this a German chocolate cake?”

In the caption, she asked, “Indian version of German cake?”





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A lot of social media users chose the comment section to drop their reactions.





Someone wrote, “Our mensa served mango curry indian style; I've never seen anything like mango cuury in India too.”





“It's the same thing when German canteens serves "Chicken tikka,” someone said.





A user asked, “Did it taste good though?”





“It was first made in USA. The person who made it had the last name German,” a comment read.





Someone mentioned, “Wow, amazing! we invite you to visit Bhutan, you'll also get to see the German Bridge and the hospital built with support from the German government.”





“Russians have never seen Russian salad,” someone wrote with laughing emojis





A user expressed, “Common in the USA too, same design. Google it. In Germany it might just be called a chocolate cake :)”





Someone wrote, “Chinese never saw Manchuria until indians introduced it the name of Chinese Manchurian”





A user commented, “Because today's germany is not Germany anymore. Maybe that cake is middle Eastern.”





Have you come across a German chocolate cake before? And after seeing her reaction, would you still be tempted to try it?