Japan's dessert scene is known for its creative treats, and the viral Matcha Mont Blanc has caught food lovers' attention for all the right reasons. Calling the dessert a “beautiful deception", an Indian content creator named Swati shared her honest opinion on the viral dessert.

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During her visit to Japan, the creator visited Chacha Futatsume in Tokyo to try their famous Matcha Mont Blanc. According to her, the dessert looks like giant cone ice cream, but in reality it is anything but just ice cream. “Don't be fooled by this viral dessert in Japan because you'll dig in thinking it's ice cream until it's not. You'll either love it or hate it. There is no in-between,” she shared.

After taking the first bite, the creator got a strong taste of matcha and revealed she was not prepared for the 10 layers of completely unexpected flavours. The layer that shocked her the most was the lemon marmalade with red bean paste. “Wow. Overall an eight on ten for this Matcha Mont Blanc,” she shared.

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Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, she wrote, “The first bite hit me with strong matcha… but as we kept going deeper, it started making sense. There was lemon marmalade with red bean paste, cream, cake… and a bunch of flavours we honestly weren't expecting to find inside something that looked this simple.”

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She continued, “Watching them pipe those matcha strands layer by layer until this crazy-looking thing is sitting on the cone was half the fun. And then you realise there are 10 layers inside this thing. It was an 8/10 for us, but Rs 840 for a dessert is definitely not cheap.”

According to the dessert shop, the 10-layered dessert has eight components that include green tea chestnut, mashed bean paste, lemon marmalade, green tea syrup, sponge cake, agar jelly, mascarpone cream and a gold leaf on top.