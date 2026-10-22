Jhal Muri is a popular street snack in Kolkata, and a restaurant in Hyderabad has found a new way to serve this treat. Anaganaga Telugu restaurant in Jubilee Hills is serving Jhal Muri with an unusual twist.

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A content creator has shared a video showing how the restaurant serves the dish. On Instagram, the creator first shows Jhal Muri being prepared on a sheet of paper, with a squeeze of lemon added on top. She then reveals that the paper is edible and you can eat it with the snack or after finishing it.





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Curious to try the dish, she takes a bite of the paper and Jhal Muri together. The taste surprises her and she calls the snack yummy. This small change has left viewers surprised and curious about the dish.

Anaganaga is a new restaurant that mainly serves Telugu food, along with dishes inspired by different parts of India. What makes its menu special is the way it gives familiar foods a new look and taste.





The Hyderabad based restaurant serves dosa waffles with avocado dip, while its millet salad comes with yoghurt mixed with mango pickle oil and sweet tamarind. They also have a crispy pumpkin leaf snack topped with onion chutney instead of the usual masala papad. Another dish uses edible cones made from drumstick leaves.





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The menu also includes churros served with green and ginger chutneys, along with a spicy red chilli chutney. A bottle gourd salad is mixed with raw mango, coriander sauce and puffed rice. The restaurant also serves Muntha Masala, a popular beach snack inspired by Visakhapatnam, in an edible cone made from potato starch.