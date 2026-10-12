Potatoes are a staple in Indian kitchens, but there are plenty of ways to cook them beyond frying, boiling, or roasting them in an oven. In parts of India, one traditional method involves cooking whole potatoes in hot sand. Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared a video of this preparation on X, drawing attention to a cooking technique that has been around for generations.

The Unusual Potato-Cooking Method

In a recent post on X, Harsh Goenka reposted a video showing potatoes being cooked in hot sand. Reacting to the clip, he wrote, "Potatoes baked in sand..... looks yummy!" The post brought attention to bhuna aloo, also known as aloo in baloo. Instead of using oil to fry the potatoes, this method relies on the heat of sand to cook them.

The preparation is fairly simple. In a huge pan filled with hot sand go the whole, unpeeled potatoes. Once the sand heats up, it surrounds the potatoes and cooks them through dry heat. The potatoes get soft inside, while the skin gets a beautiful char.





Cooked potatoes are sifted out of the sand and cleaned. Broken into chunks, they're then sprinkled with chaat masala, lime juice, and coriander chutney.





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Internet Feels Nostalgic

The post drew a range of responses on X. Several people took the opportunity to talk about their own regional favourites. One user wrote, "Khane ke mamle me humse jyada innovative koi nhi hai."





Another user suggested that Goenka try regional potato preparations, writing, "Sar ji kabhi up ka aalu chokha ya assam ka aalu pithika try kare." The user called it the "best food on earth." Another user commented, "Jaipur ka item hai sir."





Another commenter appreciated the traditional approach, writing, "Vah! Desi andaaz mein ret mein bhune aalu ka swad hi kuch aur hota hai."





One user suggested, "Cheese will make it more yummy." Another person recommended, "Sir, put your washed potatoes in an air fryer and get the taste much better than sand backed. I am sure you will love it."





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Backing this traditional preparation, one user said, "Full nutrition is guaranteed by preparing hot potatoes this way."





The video was nostalgic for many. One user commented, "Really yum. Reminded me of my childhood days." Another said, "I love it. My childhood recipe. We used to roast potatoes in cow dung and then make chatani with green chilli and green coriander."