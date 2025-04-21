Viral food experiments featuring bizarre pairings tend to range from thought-provoking to downright distasteful. Recently, a video showing one combo that most people categorised as the latter went viral on Instagram. It shows a person asking a coconut water vendor to pour the drink into a packet of Lays (with the chips still inside). The reel was shared on the page @swadkediwane. It starts with the vlogger going up to the vendor and voicing his request. The seller complies and explains that it will cost him Rs 100.

Also Read: Doctor Calls Nariyal Paani An "Overrated Drink," Internet Reacts





He first cuts the Lays packet to open it. Later, he carefully cuts parts of the coconut from the top until he is able to pour the water from it. He later also adds the malai (coconut flesh) to the packet. In the end, he hands it over to the person waiting, who is seen tasting this unusual mixture of food and drink. Watch the complete video below:







Also Read: Bizarre Combo Of Ice Cream, Chocolate And Upma Goes Viral. Foodies React To Its Name





The reel caught the attention of Swiggy Instamart, who said, "Chips aur naariyal paani dono hum de jaayenge but pls yeh sab mat karo." ["We will bring you both chips and coconut water, but please don't do all this."] Here's how Instagram users reacted to this viral video in the comments section:





"Justice for coconut."





"Coconut water was healthy."





"Waste of money."





"Don't eat or drink this, you made this unhealthy food."





"I feel bad for Lays and coconut."





"Omg I still don't believe people eating/drinking it this way ... it's insane. RIP healthy drinks."





"Ek hi natural chiz bachi hai usko unhealthy kar dia hai." ["There's only one natural thing left and you have made it unhealthy."]





The viral video has clocked over 3 million views on Instagram so far.