Whether with full cream or black, a strong cup of coffee is what we all desire first thing in the morning. After all, the steaming cup of coffee has rightly cemented its status as a global comfort beverage. But how strong a cup of coffee do you prefer? Surely, not the one that includes an entire bottle of coffee powder. While that sounds ridiculous, let us tell you the internet brought forth a video of a man trying that out. Yes, you read that right. The video, shared by an Instagram food page shows the person making “the world's strongest coffee.” The clip begins with the man opening the seal of a packed coffee jar and then directly pouring boiled water into it. After filling the jar more than half with water, he starts stirring it with a spoon. He mixed with the spoon until he transformed the lumps into liquid form. However, he wasn't very successful in doing so. We say this as once he poured the mixture into a mug, the lumps settled at the bottom occupying the top layer. After taking a sip, the video shows him making an expression that states in disappointment.

In the clip, he can be heard saying, “This is how you make the world's strongest coffee. Firstly, forget about a coffee mug. We are going to boil a kettle (of water) and pour it straight into the (coffee) jar. You don't need much water. We need to wake up right? I know you guys want me to try this, so here it goes. I would be lying if I said I wasn't slightly terrified. This isn't even my first coffee today. Yep, okay, I have no words.” The video was shared with the text, “Drinking the world's strongest coffee. (Don't try this at home).”

Needless to say, the internet wasn't very excited about this experiment. Several users claimed that the man would stay awake forever. A comment read, “Either bro will never sleep, or he will sleep for the rest of his life.”

Another read, “One day he'll stop posting and we all know why.”

Referring to the ongoing board exams, a user wrote, “Accurate representation of students one night before an exam.”

“That coffee will wake him up straight to heaven...,” said another.

Confessing the emotions after watching the clip, a person said, “My heart skipped a couple of beats watching this.”

Do tell us how you prefer your coffee—with cream or black? So far the clip has been played more than 11 million times.





