Vidya Balan is known for taking landmark roles that focus on a more realistic portrayal of women in movies. She just gave a phenomenal performance in her new movie, ‘Sherni'. The critically acclaimed actress has recently had her production debut in the short film Natkhat. It stars Vidya Balan as the mother, trying to educate her son about gender equality while living in a patriarchal household. Her short film is gaining Oscar buzz for the portrayal of women in India.





Clearly, 2021 has been a busy year for the actress with two major works of hers being released in the same year. While she has been working hard, she also knows when to take a break from her schedule and reward herself. She recently shared a story of a burger on her Instagram account. See the image below:

The caption read “Hello Monday!” and she tagged Louis Burger and Zorawar Kalra the famous restauranter. Zorawar Kalra owns Pa Pa Ya, Masala Library, Farzi Café and Made in Punjab, some of the best restaurants in the industry. He has recently started a new food venture: Louis Burger that has opened in Mumbai for delivery and pick-up. Vidya Balan also tagged Atul Kasbekar, the famous Indian fashion photographer, for the recommendation. Vidya Balan is having a Monday pick-me-up with a delicious burger and it is making us crave for one as well. Let's take a page from her book and remember to take a much-needed break even at the beginning of the week!

Tell us if you would eat a burger on a monday in the comments section down below.




