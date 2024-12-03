Vidyarthi Bhavan is an iconic South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru, known for its delicious dosas. Videos from the restaurant have often gone viral on social media, showcasing the skills of the staff in carrying a tower of too many dosa plates in one go. Several celebrities have visited this restaurant to enjoy a yummy South Indian meal. Recently, popular percussionist Sivamani came to the restaurant for breakfast and gave an improvised musical performance in the kitchen. Proving artists can create art anywhere, the Padma Shri awardee combined food with music and impressed everyone by drumming beats using the dosa station and chutney cups. He slowly increased the pace of the beats and added the final sound effect by splattering water on the hot tawa.





Vidyarthi Bhavan posted the clip on their official X handle and wrote, "A rhythmic twist at #VidyarthiBhavan. The #LegendaryDrummer @drumssivamani visited us for #breakfast today and turned our humble kitchen into a stage. He mesmerised everyone with his #IncredibleTalent and #beats. A #moment to cherish and #celebrate the fusion of art and tradition!"







The video impressed music fanatics and foodies alike. Check out some of the reactions in the comments section:





An X user wrote, "Food and music fusion, wow stunning!"





Another viewer observed, "Nice....but look at our dosa master, doing his job, unperturbed with what's happening around him. Kudos."





One quipped, "Wow! That's how my stomach reacts when it's not fed on time. Louder, when around @VidyarthiBhavan."





Previously, ace shuttler Prakash Padukone visited the heritage Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant with his wife Ujjala Padukone. Read all about their experience here.