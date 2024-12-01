Bhumi Pednekar, a self-proclaimed foodie, is known for balancing her fitness routines with a deep love for authentic Indian cuisine. Once again, she indulged her cravings for South Indian flavours, this time savoring a traditional Andhra meal at a renowned restaurant in Bengaluru. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of herself seated at the restaurant, eagerly preparing to dive into her meal. The food, served on a banana leaf in keeping with time-honoured tradition, featured a mound of rice topped with a generous dollop of ghee, vegetable curry, two types of chutney, sambar dal, and a thick paste that appeared to be rasam.





Nearby, bowls of sweet dish and curd complemented the spicy and tangy elements of the meal. Bhumi's excited expression as she gazed at the platter reflected her enthusiasm for the delectable feast. Beneath the photo, she tagged the location and wrote, “Back for my most favourite meal at Nagarjuna restaurants.”

Watch Bhumi Pednekar's Story below:

Bhumi Pednekar's love for South Indian food is not just a passing fancy, it's a deep-rooted passion. Proof? This is not the first time she indulged in her favourite meal at the age-old restaurant. When she was shooting nearby, she visited Nagarjuna restaurant and showed another glimpse of her culinary explorations, further cementing her status as a foodie at heart. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a lovely photo of her posing with the same Andhra meal at the Nagarjuna Restaurants and wrote, "If I ever move to Bengaluru, it will only be for this meal." And we get you, Bhumi. This meal looks completely irresistible! Read on to know more.





Before that, Bhumi Pednekar tantalised her fans with a glimpse of her diverse food choices on a fine Sunday. Her Instagram post, featuring a spread of mouth-watering treats, including crispy nachos with a variety of dips, left us all craving for more. Her caption alongside the photos read, “My Sunday was full of things I love. How was yours?” Click here to know the whole story.





We are simply drooling over Bhumi's scrumptious food journeys. Aren't you?