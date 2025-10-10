A leisurely dinner at Hard Rock Cafe in Delhi took an unexpected turn when a patron was struck on the head by a fork that allegedly fell from above. Ketan, the customer, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his story and his now-viral post has triggered a flurry of criticism on social media. The shocking incident allegedly took place immediately after Ketan and his group were seated inside at 10 pm. He wrote, "What was supposed to be a nice dinner with my wife and friends turned into a nightmare within minutes of sitting down."





Also Read: Lizard Tail Found In Havmor Ice Cream Cone In Ahmedabad, Parlour Sealed





Ketan explained that, after settling down at his table, he suddenly "felt something sharp and heavy hit on my head." He initially thought it was a champagne cork that had popped from a bottle. However, to his dismay, it was something much more serious. The X user wrote, "The pain hit, and blood started flowing from my head. Turned out, a fork had fallen from the upper floor of Hard Rock cafe and landed directly on my head. Yes, a sharp metal fork, from the upper floor onto a customer sitting below." He claimed that the bleeding on his head didn't stop quickly.

Ketan clarified that, when CCTV footage from the restaurant was reviewed later, it seemed that a fork had accidentally slipped from the table on the upper level. It was through no fault of the diners seated there. He wrote, "That's exactly the problem. If a fork can just fall from the upper floor onto a guest sitting below, imagine the level of negligence in the design and safety standards of the place. Tables full of forks, or worse, knives, bottles can fall onto guests' heads anytime."





The X user also said that there were young children present near him when the accident happened. He expressed his worry about them having been possibly injured like him. Ketan stated that he filed a police complaint against the cafe the same night at Barakhamba police station. He was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital for a tetanus injection and an X-ray to scan for head injury. He claimed that he was also put on medication for 5 days.

Tagging the company's official account, Ketan wrote, "No one from Hard Rock cafe has reached out to me with an apology. No concern. No accountability." He warned people against visiting the establishment. He declared, "A public place serving hundreds of guests daily can't afford to ignore basic design safety."

(Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.)





Sometime later, Hard Rock Cafe responded to the viral thread on X, saying, "Hi Ketan, thank you for bringing this to our attention. Can you please DM us your direct contact so that our corporate team can get in touch directly? We have reached out to the local ops team to investigate. Thank you."

Also Read: Customer Finds Live Worm In Zomato Meal, Cloud Kitchen Apologies





In the comments, many users were shocked by the incident. Several slammed the cafe and called for strict action to be taken against them. Read some of the reactions below:

So far, no other updates have been made public by those involved.