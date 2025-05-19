Bizarre food combos have swept the internet with their uncanny preparations. From Fanta Maggi to bubblegum biryani — the list is endless. Love it or hate it, you simply cannot ignore the trend. Along similar lines, a Singapore-based food vlogger has posted a video on Instagram, presenting viewers with another weird culinary combination: milk with seaweed. Seaweed is widely consumed in many Asian cuisines. It is used to cook dishes like miso soup, sushi rolls, seaweed salad and Korean Gim, to name a few. But seaweed in milk is unexpected.





The video opens to the food vlogger dipping a sheet of seaweed into a glass of milk. “Simply add seaweed to milk and let it soak for a while,” advises the vlogger. Once the seaweed is completely soaked, he removes it from the glass with the help of chopsticks. Now, it was time for him to take a sip. The text layout captures the vlogger's expectations: “I got a good feeling about this.” Safe to say, he was not disappointed calling the quirky beverage “super super ok.” The vlogger describes the preparation as “a savoury, umami milk. Simple, calming and comforting.” He urges his social media followers to “give it a try.”





The side note read, “Chocolate Milk? Banana Milk? How about Seaweed Milk?”

The internet has plenty to say about the post.





“OMG! Yes!!!! I have tried it before,” shared an enthusiastic foodie.





“So what if I use the wrong milk?” wrote another sarcastically.





One critic commented, “A bit like gross. Mix seaweed with seawater next?”





“Bro, you need to try the wasabi flavour and tell us,” requested a user.





“You probably taste your finger,” read a remark.





Before that, the food vlogger experimented with the cult favourite snack, Maggi. The item in discussion – peanut butter and jelly Maggi. As per the food enthusiast, peanut butter thickened the soup and added a nuttiness to it. Meanwhile, the jam brought “a touch of sweetness” to the meal.

Which one of these unusual food combos would you like to try?