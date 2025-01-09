When working online or typing, it's common for many of us to make errors. Sometimes it's just a misplaced letter, other times an entire sentence that changes the original meaning. Even when composing important emails or applications, we make sure to proofread and verify the details. But have you ever received an email with an error from an official organization? Recently, a user posted a screenshot of an email he received from the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) organising team - IIT Roorkee. In the email, the aspirant was humorously referred to as a popular South Indian food item, and it certainly gave the internet a good laugh.

The post was shared on Reddit by user / No_Yogurt8713. In the screenshot shared, there was a bizarre and mismatched greeting that read: "Dear idli chutney no sambhar," followed by the message, "GATE 2025 Admit Cards are now available to download from the GOAPS portal." The user wrote, "Is this some kind of joke? I got this official mail from GATE. Is this intentional? How can they make such a mistake?" Take a look at the post below:

The post went viral in no time, leaving internet users both confused and shocked, with many sharing their reactions. One person wrote, "Lmao bhai, download your admit card, your name 'IDLI CHUTNEY' isn't on there anywhere." Another added, "Yes, true, I received the same, suggesting there might be a hack in IIT Roorkee's official system. "Hello. IDLI CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR, From SARSON DA SAAG AND MAKKI DI ROTI," humorously wrote another.

Someone else joked, "That intern deserves a raise at the IT cell." Another commented, "I barely know what chutney is, and I'm totally clueless about sambar, but this could cause social problems." One user added, "Someone's gonna get fired." Another wrote, "I also received it, it's true."





What do you think about this email blunder with an aspirant? Have you ever encountered something similar? Let us know in the comments below!