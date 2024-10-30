While working in the kitchen, we encounter many challenges. Among them, one we face almost daily is measuring ingredients for our recipes. While some trust their gut when doing so, others rely on measuring spoons. If you fall into the latter category, you'll know how difficult it can be to keep washing them again and again. Whether for baking or cooking, sometimes the quantities of the ingredients are the same, requiring you to wash the spoon repeatedly. We know how annoying this can be, but not anymore! A recent viral hack shows how you can clean your measuring spoon without the hassle of multiple washes.

The video was shared on Instagram by user @mucherla.aruna, where it received over 594K views and 7.1K likes so far. "No more washing the measuring spoon a million times," read the caption of the post. In the clip, we see her placing a measuring spoon over flour kept in a thali. She positions it in such a way that a small hole is created in it. Now, you can simply pour the ingredient into it without having to wash the spoon multiple times.

Also Read: Afraid Of Oil Splatter When Making Tadka? This Viral Hack Has You Covered!

You can watch the full video below:

What a quick and easy hack, right? Internet users were equally impressed and couldn't wait to try it out themselves. "Hello, ma'am. Always happy for you, you always give mom's vibe," wrote one user, while another said, "Wow, amazing! Very good hack, thank you so much." A third person wrote, "Best hack. I will definitely try it out." Another praised her enthusiasm and wrote, "Ma'am, you are too good. Love your energy and smile."

Also Read: No More Oil Spills! Learn How To Pour Oil Perfectly From A Packet With This Viral Hack

A fifth user commented, "It's a superb tip 'c'mon yaar' at the end is just too good." A sixth person questioned, "But won't the flour soak up while pouring the liquid, allowing extra to go inside? Just a thought." "That's a great hack, thanks for sharing," added another.

What do you think about this viral hack? Would you try it out? Let us know in the comments section below!