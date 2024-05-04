Pani puri is one of the most beloved street foods in the country. We often come across bizarre pain puri flavours and recipes. But, have you ever heard about pani puri filled with tuna fish? This unique twist on the classic Indian snack is available at a restaurant in Ontario, Canada, called Curryish Tavern. While we are used to the traditional version with aloo, this variation promises to offer a whole new flavour experience. In a now-viral video, the restaurant proudly shares that tuna pani puris were their best sellers and revealed the process of making these unique puris. It involves making handmade sookha puris, with a distinctive black colour.





The staff says that "each piece was hand made and handled with love and care." Each puri is stuffed with tuna and pani before serving. The staff encouraged diners to savour the full experience by "popping the entire puri into their mouths in one go." Watch the full clip below:







While some people appreciated the innovation, traditional pani puri lovers voiced their criticism in the comment section.





A user said, "Looks pretty delicious."





Another one added, "I want to hate on it, but I'm curious."





"It do taste good btw," read a comment.





A person claimed that he would "die to have some of this."





An Instagram user said, "Love these!! What an amazing twist on puchkas!"





"The best !!!!" echoed a few.





A comment stated, "With respect to my fellow Indian neighbours, not every dish needs meat in it."





An OG pani puri lover commented, "No. You are ruining something so beautiful. We need to stop with this experimental rubbish."





"Just because you can does not mean you should! Just NO!" wrote one user.





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.





