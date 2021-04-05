If there's anything that comes close to the popularity of Bengali sweets, it has to be the kathi rolls from the streets of Kolkata! Don't you agree? Kathi rolls are indeed one of the crown jewels of Bengali street food and have gained popularity beyond the state borders. Picture a wholesome, juicy roll packed with chunks of meat, zesty sauces, spices and crunchy onions - slurping already? Now, picture a roll as big as four such kathi rolls! Sounds impossible? Well, Kolkata is making it happen!

In a recent video by 'India Eat Mania' on social media, a street-side shop in Garia, Kolkata, is making what they call as 'world's biggest chicken egg roll'! In the video, the street side shop is making a giant roll of about 23-26 inches by mixing four laccha parathas together! Take a look at the video and see how the roll is almost as big as the griddle itself!

Just look at the size of this roll! Doesn't this look like an entire meal for a family? Chef Alladin, the restaurant in Kolkata, sells this jumbo chicken egg roll for INR 349. After cooking the rolled with three whipped eggs, they load it with one of the most scrumptious and spicy stuffing which includes mixed veg, fried mutton kebab, paneer tikka kebab, shami kebabs and chicken seekh kebab! The variety of succulent meats and crunchy mixed veg is making us drool already! But that's not it, it is then laced with crunchy onions, grated boiled egg, cheese, masalas, fiery green chilli sauce, mayonnaise and zesty lime!

The video with over 180,272 views has been garnering a lot of attention on social media! What are your thoughts on this jumbo chicken egg roll from Kolkata? Let us know in the comments section below.