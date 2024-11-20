The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai is India's first 5-star hotel. Many people dream of going to this luxurious hotel at least once to experience the grandeur and hospitality of this iconic hotel. Adnan Pathan, a video creator from a "middle-class" background, has gone viral on social media for fulfilling his dream of having a cup of tea at The Taj Mahal Palace. The viral video has clocked more than 20 million views. He begins the video all excited to head to the hotel and have a cup of tea.





Pathan gives a view of the impressive interiors and pictures featuring several celebrities who visited the hotel. "Ye Taj andar se itna khoobsurat hai ki mujhe lag raha tha main kisi raj mahal mein aagya [Taj is so beautiful from the inside that I felt like I was in a royal palace]," he says.





Next, he shares a glimpse of his order, Bom Hi-Tea, priced at Rs 1800 and a grand total of Rs. 2124 after adding taxes. The Hi-Tea included a cup of Indian tea along with snacks like vada pav, grilled sandwiches, kaju katli, khari puff and butter. The video creator said the tea tasted "average" and rated it 5 out of 10.

He ends the video by saying, "Zindagi mein aesa experience ek baar zarur karna chahiye [You should definitely have this experience once in your life]."







The viral video received more than a million likes and words of appreciation in the comments section:





"I was born and brought up in Mumbai and I still haven't had a tea in the Taj Hotel. You go boy," a user wrote. Another quipped, "A 5/10 rating for a 5-star hotel was personal."





"Finally someone's dreams came true," one appreciated, while another said, "Will have breakfast for a month with this much money." A viewer wrote, "Sensed happiness for this guy from 3 reels away."





What do you think of this viral video? Share your views in the comments section.