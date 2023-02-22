Nowadays, items made out of bamboo are being widely sold and used because they are considered eco-friendly. This organic material is being used to fashion everyday household items like trays, boxes, mugs, straws and even pens. Long before big corporations entered the market, bamboo was popularly used by local artisans. Today, entrepreneurs are rediscovering this material as a sustainable alternative to plastic. It is their efforts that a Nagaland Minister has recently praised in a Tweet.
On February 21, Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along posted pictures of a range of bamboo bottles on Twitter. In the caption, he wrote, "Bamboo dene ka nahin, bamboo se pani peene ka... Known as green gold, bamboo has unlimited potential and its usage in creating eco-friendly products will do wonders for Mother Nature. Kudos to all entrepreneurs from NE India who are working to harness its true potential." His witty wordplay quickly captured the interest of netizens. "Bambu dena" can be roughly translated to "threaten" in English. The Minister has thus asked people to associate this word with sustenance rather than violence. Here is his original Tweet:
Bamboo dene ka nahin, bamboo se pani peene ka...
Known as green gold, bamboo has unlimited potential and it's usage in creating eco-friendly products will do wonders to Mother Nature.
Kudos to all entrepreneurs from NE India who are working to harness it's true potential. pic.twitter.com/bAnKg3hikj— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 21, 2023
Many people responded positively to his Tweet, asking for more information about the bottles and commending such environmental-friendly efforts. Here are a few of their reactions:
"Meaningful work that'll help save nature as much as generate livelihoods for people as such awareness is spread on their utility. Thanks, Minister @AlongImna for helping popularise eco-friendly local produce."
"We have lovely memories of Bamboo products which we bought from the northeast during our childhood days. Thanks for sharing this. Will try to grab one online. Your sense of humour is commendable."
"Sirji! I had ordered one of these fantastic bottles a couple of years back! Love using it in the summer!"
Lovely... How can we get such beautiful products in places like Mumbai. Pl establish some shipping processes and lot of people like me will buy these products made by our brothers & sisters of NE.
Please ask someone to do it.— SS - एक सच्चा भारतिय (@sshashin) February 21, 2023
It's highly sustainable...
Started using it in 2021
And I will give 10/10 for the product and creation#JaiHind
P.s... love bamboo Dena ka nahi line...sahi hai ustaad...— Diwali2022@Karachi🇮🇳 (@bugs_bhargava) February 21, 2023
share the url as well for purchasing online— Nittin (@Nittin14) February 21, 2023
Thank you for sharing. Bamboo is a highly sustainable and versatile resource with endless possibilities for eco-friendly products.
It's great to see entrepreneurs in NE India recognizing its potential and contributing to a greener future. 💚#sustainability#bamboo#ecofriendly— Suneel Yadkikar (@suneelyadkikar) February 21, 2023
Imnaji - why dont you setup a Bamboo Center of Excellence to incubate industrial ideas for bamboo? In China they use that for everything.
A course of uses of bamboo should be there in NIFT, and Industrial Design technology.— Double Helix (@Harihar59664247) February 21, 2023
Some things i picked from Nagaland & Assam (the traditional bamboo flask specially with a straw) pic.twitter.com/Ff7OCyPQ4A— aditi dave (@missfittotravel) February 21, 2023
The Tweet has received 442.1K views and 16.5K likes, so far. Have you tried using any such bamboo products? Let us know in the comments.
