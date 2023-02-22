Nowadays, items made out of bamboo are being widely sold and used because they are considered eco-friendly. This organic material is being used to fashion everyday household items like trays, boxes, mugs, straws and even pens. Long before big corporations entered the market, bamboo was popularly used by local artisans. Today, entrepreneurs are rediscovering this material as a sustainable alternative to plastic. It is their efforts that a Nagaland Minister has recently praised in a Tweet.



Also Read: Does Nagaland Have Veg Food? Minister Busts Popular Myth On Twitter



On February 21, Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along posted pictures of a range of bamboo bottles on Twitter. In the caption, he wrote, "Bamboo dene ka nahin, bamboo se pani peene ka... Known as green gold, bamboo has unlimited potential and its usage in creating eco-friendly products will do wonders for Mother Nature. Kudos to all entrepreneurs from NE India who are working to harness its true potential." His witty wordplay quickly captured the interest of netizens. "Bambu dena" can be roughly translated to "threaten" in English. The Minister has thus asked people to associate this word with sustenance rather than violence. Here is his original Tweet:

Many people responded positively to his Tweet, asking for more information about the bottles and commending such environmental-friendly efforts. Here are a few of their reactions:

"Meaningful work that'll help save nature as much as generate livelihoods for people as such awareness is spread on their utility. Thanks, Minister @AlongImna for helping popularise eco-friendly local produce."

"We have lovely memories of Bamboo products which we bought from the northeast during our childhood days. Thanks for sharing this. Will try to grab one online. Your sense of humour is commendable."

"Sirji! I had ordered one of these fantastic bottles a couple of years back! Love using it in the summer!"

(Also Read: Nagaland Food: A Beginner's Guide to this Northeast Indian Cuisine)

The Tweet has received 442.1K views and 16.5K likes, so far. Have you tried using any such bamboo products? Let us know in the comments.