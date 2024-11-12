How many different ways of making hot chocolate do you know about? In a recent Instagram reel, digital creator @letskwoowk shows "3 levels" of the same. His video has gone viral and got many people talking about this beloved drink. For "Level 1," he heats milk and adds sugar and sifted cocoa powder to the same vessel. He whisks the ingredients together, sprinkles some salt on top and pours the drink into a mug. "Simple, basic, super nostalgic. Absolutely nothing wrong with it," he says.





For "Level 2," he takes a bar of dark chocolate and chops it well to shred it into smaller pieces. He adds them to a vessel and also adds sugar, salt and cream to it. He gently whisks to melt the chocolate over the heat and gets a creamy sauce-like consistency. Next, he adds the milk slowly to the chocolate mix, whisking continuously. The result is a beverage that is thicker and has a darker brown shade than the first one. He tops it with a dollop of cream.

For "Level 3", he adds chocolate pieces, brown sugar, a cinnamon stick, green cardamoms and oat milk in a saucepan. He heats these ingredients on low flame for around 10 minutes to steep the flavours. Later, he whisks them together and adjusts the consistency by adding more milk as needed. Watch the complete video here:

In the comments, people shared many suggestions for other levels or other ways of making chocolate. Some also admitted that they never put that much time/effort into making the drink. Check out some of the reactions below:





"If you add salt to your hot chocolate that's already level 3."





"I throw some water in a teapot wait for it to boil then pour it in a cup and put however much hot chocolate powder from a giant tin in my cupboard I feel like in the moment."





"Bro I just use boiled water and powder."





"Okay so reading the comments, I see I'm not the only one in level 0."





"The first one is hot cocoa, the 2nd and 3rd are hot chocolate."





"Level 4: add cheese."





"'I like my hot chocolate thick.' - Brother at that point that's not hot chocolate, you are drinking ganache.





"So, I go a different direction. Like one and two mixed with chilli peppers and just a touch of instant coffee."





"If it wasn't so bad for your health I'd choose level 2 every time."





