From the frothy Dalgona Coffee to the sumptuous Banana Bread, we have seen so many recipes go viral in the past year. These were simple preparations with a hassle-free cooking method that even beginner cooks could easily ace. Feta pasta is also a creation which thrilled novice cooks with its easy cooking technique. Just pop in the oven a few ingredients - tomatoes, feta cheese and olive oil - then add boiled pasta and your yummy pasta dish is ready to dig in! Instagram bloggers have now given a sweet spin to your favourite viral feta pasta recipe. Wondering how? Take a look:

Dessert-lovers rejoice, as this sweet treat is about as easy to make as the viral feta pasta recipe. All you need are a couple of ingredients and your hassle-free indulgence is ready. There have been multiple versions of the Feta Pasta-inspired dessert recipe being shared all over social media, but one that caught our attention would be the recipe by @celiacynsydney. She combined sweet ingredients such as a bar of dark chocolate, a banana and peanut butter to make a sinfully delicious dip. She suggested that this dip could easily be paired with waffles, pancakes or even a bowl of oats. The process of making this dessert is quite similar to the Feta pasta recipe - simply line up the ingredients and pop the dish in the oven to be baked.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Viral Feta Pasta Inspired Dessert Recipe by Celia Sydney:

Ingredients:

100 grams chocolate

1 medium banana

4 tbsp smooth peanut butter

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 and 1/2 tsp cinnamon

Method:

1. Place chocolate, sliced banana and peanut butter in oven tray.

2. Drizzle in coconut oil and maple syrup.

3. Sprinkle cinnamon on banana slices.

4. Bake at 250F/120C for 10-12 minutes.

5. Mix and add to your favourite treat.

So, what are you waiting for? Try this amazing dessert which is ready in minutes, and dig right in!