From the frothy Dalgona Coffee to the sumptuous Banana Bread, we have seen so many recipes go viral in the past year. These were simple preparations with a hassle-free cooking method that even beginner cooks could easily ace. Feta pasta is also a creation which thrilled novice cooks with its easy cooking technique. Just pop in the oven a few ingredients - tomatoes, feta cheese and olive oil - then add boiled pasta and your yummy pasta dish is ready to dig in! Instagram bloggers have now given a sweet spin to your favourite viral feta pasta recipe. Wondering how? Take a look:
Dessert-lovers rejoice, as this sweet treat is about as easy to make as the viral feta pasta recipe. All you need are a couple of ingredients and your hassle-free indulgence is ready. There have been multiple versions of the Feta Pasta-inspired dessert recipe being shared all over social media, but one that caught our attention would be the recipe by @celiacynsydney. She combined sweet ingredients such as a bar of dark chocolate, a banana and peanut butter to make a sinfully delicious dip. She suggested that this dip could easily be paired with waffles, pancakes or even a bowl of oats. The process of making this dessert is quite similar to the Feta pasta recipe - simply line up the ingredients and pop the dish in the oven to be baked.
Here Is The Full Recipe For Viral Feta Pasta Inspired Dessert Recipe by Celia Sydney:
Ingredients:
100 grams chocolate
1 medium banana
4 tbsp smooth peanut butter
1 tbsp coconut oil
2 tbsp maple syrup
1 and 1/2 tsp cinnamon
Method:
1. Place chocolate, sliced banana and peanut butter in oven tray.
2. Drizzle in coconut oil and maple syrup.
3. Sprinkle cinnamon on banana slices.
4. Bake at 250F/120C for 10-12 minutes.
5. Mix and add to your favourite treat.
So, what are you waiting for? Try this amazing dessert which is ready in minutes, and dig right in!
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.