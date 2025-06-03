A social media post about a tray of eggs ordered online ending up rotten has gone viral and sparked a debate about food safety and e-commerce platforms. Instagram vlogger Chow Sureng Rajkonwar shared a video showing what he discovered after cracking open the eggs. He explained that when his order from Blinkit arrived, a slightly foul smell was his first hint that something might be wrong. He then broke the eggs to find discoloured yolks with a greyish tinge. In the video, he shows viewers exactly how they look, as we can see a bowl with the eggs already broken.

As the reel continues, he also breaks another egg on camera. The liquid that flows out is blackish. The vlogger notes that if he had boiled the eggs first, he wouldn't have even realised that there was an issue until later. He claims that many of the eggs in the tray would be rotten. At the end of the clip, he cracks another egg to prove his guess, and it turns out right. Here's the complete video:

The viral video got many people talking about the disadvantages of ordering food items like eggs and veggies via grocery apps and the like. In the comments, several Instagram users stated that they have faced the same issue while ordering eggs online. Some complained about Blinkit, while some claimed that other platforms were no better. Many people advised buying the eggs fresh from a nearby store instead of e-commerce platforms. A few users wanted to know which brand the eggs had been ordered from, as they felt the blame lay with them.

"Even I had the same experience."





"Yes, same experience when I bought the 30 eggs tray, but when I bought the 10 eggs tray, the eggs were good. No idea why."





"@letsblinkit I live in Noida. Happened exact same thing 2 days back."





"Same experience with all online platforms, the eggs used to smell funny because I think they send old inventory first to clear their stock. Moved back to local store, at least you know they send fresh due to limited stock-keeping option."





"Had a similar incident with @letsblinkit recently. Got rotten dates delivered. Although they did refund, I will think twice about purchasing again."





"I have had a similar experience with Blinkit, Zepto, as well as Instamart. I've now switched back to local markets. God knows what I was consuming."





"Always buy groceries from local shops as products are sold off regularly, and you also get a chance to see the expiry date before you buy."





NDTV Food has reached out to Blinkit for a comment, but they have not yet responded.