After two years of trying, Zomato is shutting down its intercity food delivery service - 'Zomato Legends', CEO Deepinder Goyal announced. The idea of 'Zomato Legends' revolved around the ability to order food at home not just from any near or far restaurant in your city, but also legendary dishes from other cities of the country. With 'Intercity Legends', one could order dishes like "Baked Rosogollas from Kolkata, Biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore Pak from Bengaluru, Kebabs from Lucknow, Butter Chicken from Old Delhi, or Pyaaz Kachori from Jaipur."





Announcing the end of the service on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Zomato CEO wrote, "Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect."







Many people commented that they had never heard about 'Zomato Legends'. "Hearing about Zomato Legends for the first time today," one wrote, while another chimed in, "I never knew it exists even."

Many people called it a "marketing failure". One wrote, "I guess it was not marketed well. Not many people know about Zomato Legends." Another commented, "I always wanted to use it and thought I would order someday."

One user shared their experience, saying, "I used to like ordering from it, till got ice cold Kebabs "from Lucknow" in Delhi."

According to Zomato's blog, for intercity service, the food was "freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserved the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives." Once you received your order, you could "microwave, air-fry, or pan-fry the food, just like any other dish out of the refrigerator." The service is no longer available.