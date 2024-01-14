From packaged goodies like gajaks to the wholesome goodness of root vegetables, vibrant flavours of fruits like oranges and comforting ginger tea, winter brings a plethora of foodie adventures. If you are a dessert enthusiast, you might find yourself on the lookout for exciting and lip-smacking sweet treats. Recently, an easy recipe for homemade orange barfi caught our interest. Shared by Omkar Pawar, the video has already received more than 13 million views on Instagram. All you need to make this yummy barfi is orange pulp, sugar, desiccated coconut, orange food colour, khoya, and silver varq.





Follow the steps below to us to recreate this flavorful treat in the comfort of your own kitchens:

Step 1: Begin by peeling all the oranges, ensuring you remove the skin and seeds. Place the extracted pulp into a pan.

Step 2: Cook the orange pulp in the pan, adding sugar and food colouring. If you prefer not to use food colouring, feel free to skip it.





Step 3: Introduce desiccated coconut and orange zest into the mixture.





Step 4: Incorporate milk solids or khoya into the cooking mixture. Allow the ingredients to blend and cook thoroughly.





Step 5: Prepare a tray and transfer the cooked mixture into it, ensuring an even spread. For a finishing touch, top the dish with silver varq.





Step 6: Allow the orange barfi to set for a minimum of 3-4 hours. Once set, cut it into your desired shapes and sizes.





Take a look at the detailed video recipe below:











After watching the viral video, many people showered appreciation in the comment section. A user wrote, "Thank you for sharing, Omkar! The fusion of tangy orange and sweet khoya sounds delightful. I'll certainly give this recipe a try for a refreshing twist on traditional sweets." Another person said, "Wow, Orange barfi with a tangy twist! Nagpur's special treat, it's absolutely delicious!" Someone commented, "It looks delicious, I will definitely try it."





Will you try this viral recipe in your kitchen? Let us know in the comment section.





