When we think of Paris, the first thought that pops into our minds is cobbled lanes, vintage houses and charming street cafes. The next is, of course, the delicious aroma of freshly baked croissants, richly brewed coffee and indulgent desserts. The City of Love brims with a magical aura the moment you step into its dreamy landscapes. And part of its allure is the wide variety of food establishments with unique concepts. One of them is Cafe Pli. Unlike ordinary cafes, this one is special as it allows you to write letters to your future selves, which you can receive after five years. How cool is that?





Not long ago, a video about the cosy cafe was posted on X, instantly grabbing the internet's attention. Founded last year by Genevieve Landsmann, it is the first cafe in Europe dedicated entirely to letters. It is inspired by a similar concept called Nuldam Space in Seoul, South Korea. Customers are free to choose from an assortment of stationery items, including pens, pencils, envelopes, stickers and postcards, writing about their dreams, hopes, secrets and desires while sipping on tasty beverages.





After writing the letters, the envelopes are sealed with colourful melted wax from candles before being hung on the walls. Visitors select the day they want the letter to be delivered, and the cafe staff ensures that the piece of paper reaches the recipient on the exact date - be it one year, five years or even 20 years later.

Here's how people reacted to the idea online:





“I love it when envelopes have that wax seal on them!” pointed out a user.

An individual added the cafe to their “Bucket list”.

“That is so French," noted another.

“I wish I could do this! This is so cool,” admitted one person.

“I wish I could do the opposite and send a letter back in time five years to give myself a message,” read a remark.

As per the cafe's official website, they offer "different packages depending on the destination of your letter and the chosen storage period."





