With a crispy crust on the outside and melt-in-the-mouth filling on the inside, samosas have the undeniable power to uplift your mood at any time of the day. Apart from classic aloo samosas, several other types of samosa have made many foodies weak in their knees. Recently, another kind of samosa recipe has set the internet ablaze. This time, it isn't stuffing or flavour but its unique shape that has left the internet impressed. From its basic triangular shape, samosas have been given a criss-cross detailing in this viral recipe.





In the Instagram reel by @plumsandpickle, we see the vlogger carefully cutting into flattened dough (used for the covering of samosas). She makes multiple half-slits on two sides. She makes sure that while slicing, the corner of the slits doesn't touch each other. She is then left with two different triangles. She places stuffing on one part of the triangle and wraps it with the other one. Now, she starts the crucial part: making the threads of the samosa. For this, all she does is wrap the slits on top of each other, giving that perfect crisscross, chequered appearance. This process is likely to give you a little more crispy crust than the usual samosas.

The vlogger detailed the ingredients and process in the caption. She wrote, "Thread Samosa...Holi Special. Here is the list of ingredients: For the filling: Boiled potato, Boiled green peas, Paprika, Salt, Coriander powder, Cumin powder, Amchur powder, and Coriander leaves. For the dough: 2 cups All-purpose flour, 2 tbsp of ghee or Oil, 1/2 tsp, Ajwain, Salt, and Water. Cover and let the dough rest for 30 minutes."











The reel has received more than 95 million views so far. The comments section was flooded with countless users praising her for her creativity. Many didn't shy away from confessing that they would be trying this recipe soon. One user said, "Now next time I will try this."





Another commented, "Wow...kya creativity hai..."





A comment read, "So pretty this looks."





Some even joked about how time-consuming this unique style of samosa is, as a user said, "10 samosa banante banate Diwali aajayegi. [If we start making 10 samosas it will end up in Diwali]."





"Puraa din nikal jayega 50 bananee me. [Whole day would pass in making 50 samosas]."





A few said, "Holi pe banayenge aise. [We will try this recipe for Holi]."





Would you try this viral recipe? Let us know in the comments below.





