Chef Josh Elkin calls himself a "random food generator" on Instagram. TBH, we have to agree. Because let's be real - who else would wake up one day and decide to turn Chicken Tikka Masala into a cake? Yes, you read that right! Before we get to that, though, let's take a moment to appreciate Chicken Tikka Masala in its rightful, non-cake form. The smoky, spice-infused chicken. That thick, buttery tomato gravy. Freshly baked naan, warm and pillowy, ready to scoop up every last drop. Pickled red onions for that sharp tang. Mint chutney cools things down, tying it all together. Perfection. And after such a feast? A nice, sweet slice of cake sounds like the perfect ending.





Watch the video here:

But this chef? He had other plans. Instead of following the sweet-after-savoury rule, he smashed them together - into one single dish. If that sentence made you do a double-take, just wait till you see it. The video starts with a cake - a gorgeous, multi-layered cake. Until the first slice is cut. Instead of soft sponge and buttercream, there's naan, Chicken Tikka Masala, onion, raita - all stacked like some kind of unhinged food experiment.





As he starts his video, he says, "Indian food is definitely one of my favourites," as he begins placing down a base of naan. "And I always over-order," he adds. He laughs, scooping a generous helping of Chicken Tikka Masala onto the bread and its rich sauce spilling over. "You guys ask me all the time - what do you do with your leftovers?" he says as another layer of naan goes on top, followed by raita. "Well, I tend to make cakes out of them," Josh adds.





One by one, the layers build up - more naan, more gravy, a spoonful of fragrant chicken pieces. He presses it all together, making sure it holds. Then, he absolutely drenches the whole thing in a bright green mint chutney-yoghurt sauce.





"But we're not done," he says while reaching for the final touches. "This is a cake and cakes have toppings. Crispy onion bhajis go on. Then, sirke wale pyaaz - those tangy, pickled red onions," he explains.





The last shot? The finished dish looked almost too fancy to be made out of leftovers.





"And that's how I take my leftovers and turn them into cake," he says, satisfied. "Because let's be honest - everyone wants to have their cake and eat it too," he adds, and with that, he seals the deal by saying, "Nailed it."





His caption sums it up: "Chicken Tikka Masala Cake: Layers of Naan, Chicken Tikka Masala, Chicken Biryani, Raita Yogurt sauce, covered in Mint Chutney Yogurt, and topped with Onion Bhaji and Sirke Wale Pyaaz (pickled red onion). What should my next savoury cake be?"





Naturally, the internet had some thoughts.





"Oh so yummy! Have you tried throwing it all in the blender and making a smoothie? Or scrambling it up and pouring in some jello? Or smashing it up with vanilla ice cream and hot chocolate sauce??" one commenter asked with sarcasm.





Another person, clearly disturbed, just typed: "Blasphemy."





Someone else was impressed and said, "Lmao actually looks good!"





Then, there was this one viewer who wrote, "I know it will not taste bad, but I still don't like it…I don't know why." And, of course, the most relatable reaction of them all read, "Bro, please stop this. What did we ever do to you?"





So, what do you think? Is this a genius-level reinvention of leftovers or something that should have never left the chef's kitchen? Let us know in the comments below.