Maharashtrian cuisine includes many popular dishes made of besan. One of the most iconic is a traditional curry called Pithla. This gravy is often eaten with bhakri, a rustic flatbread typically made with millet flour like jowar. Pithla-Bhakri is a food combo loved by many in Maharashtra. However, unlike more famous treats like vada pav and misal pav, many people from outside the state may not have tasted it. This is one of the reasons why a recent reel showing a British vlogger in India trying this delicacy has received a lot of interest online.





The now-viral video shows Deanna (@sociallywanderful) tasting traditional pithla bhakri served in a thali along with what seems to be achaar and onions. It is unclear whether she's at a humble food joint or at a person's house. But someone is heard laughing off-camera when she struggles to pronounce the name of the dish correctly. Deanna takes care not to use her left hand while eating and scoops up the gravy with the bhakri using her right hand. After her first bite, she notes, "It's quite spicy. It's got a kick to it." She takes another morsel, but the fiery nature of the dish catches up with her. She accidentally swallows a green chilli, thinking it is a green pea. She declares, "But at least I'm not crying. I'm growing up in the world."

In the caption, she shared her candid review of this Maharashtrian food combo, "I'm going to be brutally honest...the first bite I thought I liked it, but the more I tried, I was not a massive fan. It was okay, just not my cup of tea personally." Nevertheless, she did enjoy the khekada bhaji (a type of crispy onion fritter), which she called "incredible." She added, "This is a popular dish to try when visiting Sinhagad Fort, so if you happen to visit, I would not miss it as it for sure is a staple."

Many people liked the fact that Deanna tried a rustic Maharashtrian delight. Some suggested other treats she should taste. A few foodies gave her suggestions to manage the spice level of the dish. Here's how some Instagram users reacted to the viral video in the comments section:





"That's authentic Maharashtrian food you are having."





"I admire your openness to try out local dishes."





"Maharashtrian food hits hard."





"That's such a niche category of food you had."





"Homegirl is trying dishes I've never even heard of."





"Eat curds as a countermeasure to spicy food!"





"You should try methi chi bhaaji (fenugreek)."





"Do try Kolhapuri chicken, you will enjoy it."





"Please eat with whatever hand you want!"

Before this, a video of Deanna trying masala soda in Kerala went viral on social media. She had something to say about the "strong flavours" of the drink. Her honest reaction was appreciated by many. Read the full viral story here.