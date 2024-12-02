Imagine relishing an omelette with a cold drink. Sounds tempting? But what if both these things are cooked together in a pan? Finding it hard to digest now? Well, you are not alone. The new bizarre food trend on the block combines the energy drink named Sting with raw eggs and foodies are clearly not happy with the fusion. In a viral video shared on Instagram, a street vendor can be seen pouring a whole bottle of Sting in a pan. After which, he adds 8 eggs to it and stirs the pan to form scrambled eggs. When it is half cooked, he adds some sliced tomatoes, chillies, onions and coriander to the eggs. After letting it cook for a few minutes, the vendor serves it on a large plate. The caption on the post read, “Most Unique Cold Drinks Omelette In India.”





Take a look at the video:







The video has amassed over 44 million views. Several people criticised the creation in the comments section.





One user wrote, “Even watching this I am suffering a lot.”





Another added, “Who knows what kind of reaction is catalyzed when you heat that drink? No thanks. No cancer for me.”





Someone else joked, “4 people died and 2 people were rescued in this incident.”





“That STING drink is an energy drink brand in Asia. Bro c'mon why do you put energy drink in an omelette,” read a comment.





“I wonder who approves these recipes,” said a user.





A LOL comment read, “The first bite tastes like heaven and the second one will take you there.”





“Add some petrol too, it will taste better,” said a person.





