The World Culinary Awards celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry through their annual awards program. The global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the culinary industry announced the winners of its 2024 program at a glittering dinner reception staged at Summersalt Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, UAE. The winners were declared following a year-long search for the world's leading culinary brands. Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named the winner.





The award for the best restaurant on the planet for 2024 went to Mezzaluna at Lebua State Tower in Bangkok, Thailand. This two-Michelin-starred restaurant is known for combining premium Japanese ingredients with classic French cooking techniques.





The top spot for Europe went to Alleno Paris, a dazzling French restaurant in Paris. The best restaurant in Africa is Epice, an intimate and innovative restaurant in Franschhoek, South Africa.

Also Read:This Rajasthan Hotel Has Been Ranked Among The World's 50 Best Hotels For 2024

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, Tresind Studio bagged the title of the World's Best Indian Cuisine Restaurant. Tresind Studio is the only Indian restaurant with two Michelin stars in the UAE. The restaurant offers a uniquely captivating dining experience, challenging common perceptions of Indian cuisine by showcasing new and familiar flavours through a creative lens.

Here are all the winners of the 5th annual World Culinary Awards:

World's Best Restaurant 2024

Mezzaluna @ Lebua State Tower (Thailand)





World's Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant 2024

Pierchic @ Jumeirah Al Qasr





World's Best Restaurant Brand 2024

Nobu





World's Best All-Inclusive Culinary Resort 2024

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island (UAE)





World's Best Wellness Hotel Restaurant 2024

Al-Sidr Restaurant @ Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som (Qatar)





World's Best Hotel Restaurant 2024

Ariana's Persian Kitchen @ Atlantis The Royal (UAE)





World's Best Peruvian Cuisine Restaurant 2024

La Mar Dubai by Gaston Acurio





World's Best Underwater Restaurant 2024

Su Va Na





World's Best French Cuisine Restaurant 2024

Le Grand Controle (France)





World's Best Landmark Restaurant 2024

At.Mosphere Burj Khalifa (UAE)





World's Best Indian Cuisine Restaurant 2024

Tresind Studio





World's Best Culinary Resort 2024

Forte Village Resort





World's Best Rooftop Restaurant 2024

Sirocco (Thailand)





World's Best Mediterranean Cuisine Restaurant 2024

Rockfish, Dubai (UAE)





World's Best Chinese Cuisine Restaurant 2024

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi





World's Best Middle Eastern Cuisine Restaurant 2024

Asil Dubai





World's Best Brunch Venue 2024

Capella Hanoi (Vietnam)





World's Best Hotel for Brunch 2024

Atlantis The Royal (UAE)





World's Best Fine Dining Experience 2024

Sublimotion Ibiza (Spain)





World's Best Japanese Cuisine Restaurant 2024

DEN (Japan)





World's Best New Hotel Restaurant 2024

Cannavacciuolo Le Cattedrali Asti (Italy)





World's Best Italian Cuisine Restaurant 2024

Enoteca Pinchiorri (Italy)





World's Best Culinary Hotel 2024

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers (UAE)





World's Best New Restaurant 2024

La Dame de Pic Dubai (UAE)





World's Best Airline Lounge for Dining 2024

SWISS First Lounge E @ Zurich Airport (Switzerland)





World's Best Shopping Mall for Dining 2024

Dubai Mall (UAE)





World's Best Culinary Experience 2024

Ossiano Restaurant @ Atlantis The Palm, Dubai (UAE)





World's Best Culinary Cruise Ship 2024

Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages





World's Best Culinary Tour Operator 2024

Gourmet on Tour (United Kingdom)





World's Best Culinary City Destination 2024

Hanoi (Vietnam)





World's Best Culinary Destination 2024

Dubai





World's Best Emerging Culinary City Destination 2024

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)





World's Best Culinary Training Institution 2024

Ecole Ducasse, Paris Campus (France)





World's Best Airport Lounge for Dining 2024

Club Aspire Lounge at London Heathrow Terminal 3 (England)





World's Best Airport for Dining 2024

Hamad International Airport





World's Best Culinary Airline 2024

Air France





World's Best Culinary Festival 2024

Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture, Delicacies Festival





Also Read:ICYMI: This Small Taco Stand In Mexico City Was Awarded A Michelin Star





The World Culinary Awards is the sister event to the World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 31st anniversary.